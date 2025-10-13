 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20377317 Edited 13 October 2025 – 23:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.9.16.0 ( October 14 - 2025)

  • Added first mage skill tree skills

  • Rounding damage pop up values and other wrong value display tweaks

  • Removed initializing health value pop ups

  • Further level design changes

