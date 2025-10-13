 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20377244 Edited 14 October 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Reworked the color style of the game

  • Item Market in homebase is disabled by default

  • New side quest: save a damsel to enable the item market (Can be found in later zones, 5+)

  • Energy boost count is now limited. The heroine starts with maximum of 1 energy boost.

  • New item property added: increase maximum energy boost limit

  • Optimized the game to increase the upper limit of how many robots the game can support (75+)

  • The log now lists both NVidia and AMD cards available on the system

  • Improved robot health bars.

    Known Issues

  • There is a crash on some AMD cards (AMD Rx 590). I don't have any fix in mind right now so for now I am adding more information to the log to help me identify the cause of the crash deep inside AMD drivers.

Changed files in this update

