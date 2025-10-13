Reworked the color style of the game

Item Market in homebase is disabled by default

New side quest: save a damsel to enable the item market (Can be found in later zones, 5+)

Energy boost count is now limited. The heroine starts with maximum of 1 energy boost.

New item property added: increase maximum energy boost limit

Optimized the game to increase the upper limit of how many robots the game can support (75+)

The log now lists both NVidia and AMD cards available on the system

Improved robot health bars. Known Issues