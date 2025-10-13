Changes
Reworked the color style of the game
Item Market in homebase is disabled by default
New side quest: save a damsel to enable the item market (Can be found in later zones, 5+)
Energy boost count is now limited. The heroine starts with maximum of 1 energy boost.
New item property added: increase maximum energy boost limit
Optimized the game to increase the upper limit of how many robots the game can support (75+)
The log now lists both NVidia and AMD cards available on the system
Improved robot health bars.
Known Issues
There is a crash on some AMD cards (AMD Rx 590). I don't have any fix in mind right now so for now I am adding more information to the log to help me identify the cause of the crash deep inside AMD drivers.
Changed files in this update