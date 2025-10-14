 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20377121 Edited 14 October 2025 – 00:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Achievements

    1. Fixed an issue where clearing only up to the World Tree Forest in Nightmare or Hell difficulty would incorrectly complete the “Clear All Stages” achievement.

    2. Fixed a bug where the “Collect All Gems” achievement could not be completed. (Players who already collected all gems will have this achievement auto-completed upon entering the world.)

  • Fixed an issue where damage and debuffs would persist even when not in combat.

  • Fixed a bug where the player could take damage during cutscene dialogue.

  • Fixed an issue where leveling up and choosing an upgrade card at the moment of death caused unexpected behavior.

  • Fixed repeated stage unlock popups appearing after clearing a stage, even when the next stage was already unlocked.

  • Fixed repeated character unlock popups appearing for characters already obtained.

  • Fixed a bug where Lily’s chainsaw skill “Merry-Go-Round” would lose its invincibility effect if dashing during use.

Other Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where EXP would not increase right before the final boss battle.

  • EXP gain boost is now applied immediately if the EXP/gold gain upgrade is taken while collecting a magnet item.

  • Fixed incorrect skill description for the public skill Judgment of Blinding Light (changed from Cooldown Type to Cast Range Type).

  • Fixed an issue where the town entry popup appeared multiple times unnecessarily.

