Bug Fixes
Achievements
Fixed an issue where clearing only up to the World Tree Forest in Nightmare or Hell difficulty would incorrectly complete the “Clear All Stages” achievement.
Fixed a bug where the “Collect All Gems” achievement could not be completed. (Players who already collected all gems will have this achievement auto-completed upon entering the world.)
Fixed an issue where damage and debuffs would persist even when not in combat.
Fixed a bug where the player could take damage during cutscene dialogue.
Fixed an issue where leveling up and choosing an upgrade card at the moment of death caused unexpected behavior.
Fixed repeated stage unlock popups appearing after clearing a stage, even when the next stage was already unlocked.
Fixed repeated character unlock popups appearing for characters already obtained.
Fixed a bug where Lily’s chainsaw skill “Merry-Go-Round” would lose its invincibility effect if dashing during use.
Other Fixes
Fixed an issue where EXP would not increase right before the final boss battle.
EXP gain boost is now applied immediately if the EXP/gold gain upgrade is taken while collecting a magnet item.
Fixed incorrect skill description for the public skill Judgment of Blinding Light (changed from Cooldown Type to Cast Range Type).
Fixed an issue where the town entry popup appeared multiple times unnecessarily.
