Achievements Fixed an issue where clearing only up to the World Tree Forest in Nightmare or Hell difficulty would incorrectly complete the “Clear All Stages” achievement. Fixed a bug where the “Collect All Gems” achievement could not be completed. (Players who already collected all gems will have this achievement auto-completed upon entering the world.)

Fixed an issue where damage and debuffs would persist even when not in combat.

Fixed a bug where the player could take damage during cutscene dialogue.

Fixed an issue where leveling up and choosing an upgrade card at the moment of death caused unexpected behavior.

Fixed repeated stage unlock popups appearing after clearing a stage, even when the next stage was already unlocked.

Fixed repeated character unlock popups appearing for characters already obtained.