Version 0.3.4 - 10/13/25
========================
GM Module Bug Fixes/Improvements:
---------------------------------
- Prevent attempting to load campaign <none> when no campaigns exist
- Fix corner case condition that could cause the Token Overlay (token name, and
status) from rendering
- Allow rotating tokens using a finer step size by holding down CTRL key (and
spinning the mouse wheel)
- Snap Token rotations to their step sizes
- Allow clicking on Tokens under locked Tokens
Core Bug Fixes/Improvements:
----------------------------
- Fix clients from seeing other Player's carried objects rendering on top of
the Player Token
- Remove the Quit and Back buttons, add Quit button to Sidebar -> Other panel
- Fix main menu bug that can cause main menu buttons from being hovered/selected
if using a wide aspect ratio
Core Features:
--------------
- Allowing Clients to press TAB to cycle through their assign Tokens
