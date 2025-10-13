 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20377088 Edited 13 October 2025 – 23:13:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 0.3.4 - 10/13/25
========================

GM Module Bug Fixes/Improvements:
---------------------------------
- Prevent attempting to load campaign <none> when no campaigns exist
- Fix corner case condition that could cause the Token Overlay (token name, and
status) from rendering
- Allow rotating tokens using a finer step size by holding down CTRL key (and
spinning the mouse wheel)
- Snap Token rotations to their step sizes
- Allow clicking on Tokens under locked Tokens

Core Bug Fixes/Improvements:
----------------------------
- Fix clients from seeing other Player's carried objects rendering on top of
the Player Token
- Remove the Quit and Back buttons, add Quit button to Sidebar -> Other panel
- Fix main menu bug that can cause main menu buttons from being hovered/selected
if using a wide aspect ratio

Core Features:
--------------
- Allowing Clients to press TAB to cycle through their assign Tokens

