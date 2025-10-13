Version 0.3.4 - 10/13/25

========================



GM Module Bug Fixes/Improvements:

---------------------------------

- Prevent attempting to load campaign <none> when no campaigns exist

- Fix corner case condition that could cause the Token Overlay (token name, and

status) from rendering

- Allow rotating tokens using a finer step size by holding down CTRL key (and

spinning the mouse wheel)

- Snap Token rotations to their step sizes

- Allow clicking on Tokens under locked Tokens



Core Bug Fixes/Improvements:

----------------------------

- Fix clients from seeing other Player's carried objects rendering on top of

the Player Token

- Remove the Quit and Back buttons, add Quit button to Sidebar -> Other panel

- Fix main menu bug that can cause main menu buttons from being hovered/selected

if using a wide aspect ratio



Core Features:

--------------

- Allowing Clients to press TAB to cycle through their assign Tokens