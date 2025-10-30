Hello everyone,

This update brings a highly requested feature, the ability to set quantities for each card in the editor and through CSV imports. The exporter will add the additional cards to the page, or flow to additional pages if needed.

Alongside this, the editing experience has received major improvements, including a fully reworked grid system and viewport system with smoother zooming, sharper visuals, and better overall performance. The font selection menu, editing controls, and general UI have also been refined to make designing and managing cards faster and more intuitive.

CSV NOTE: Every old column has been moved one cell to the right, as the first column now serves to set the quantity of each card to export. You will get an import error informing you that a number was expected from the quantity column if you try to import a CSV with the old structure.

As always, thank you for your continued feedback and support, keep sharing your ideas and bug reports on the Card Engine Discord or Community Hub!

Patch Notes

General

Removed the almost transparent project name text from the bottom left

Improved loading times for fonts in both the asset browser and the font selection dropdown menu

Added card quantity to export functionality to Card Engine. You no longer need to create duplicate cards for this purpose

CSV

Added a quantity column to the CSV files generated to configure this new card data

CSV now takes template cards into consideration when retrieving tags. This should prevent confusion if exporting a CSV file with no cards in any deck in the collection

Will now throw an import error message if there is less header cells than the importer requires

Editor

Added an input field in the top left panel to specify the quantity to export

Added a minimum font size field to the text UI layout. This gives more control over text scaling. The previous single value font size continues to act as a max value

Font size can now be set as low as 1 pts using the new minimum value field

Changes to number-input field margins for better alignment

Object names in the layer list will now try to use the object tag if it’s not empty

The grid system has been reworked from scratch

New shader based approach improves grid performance significantly by moving the calculations entirely over to the GPU

The grid is now generated from the center of the card instead of the lower left

The minimum grid size is now 10

New viewport system that better handles different card sizes

Adjusted zoom constraints

Reworked zoom and drag logic

Added horizontal and vertical pan scrollbars that appear as you zoom in

Added a reset camera button that restores the camera to its default position and zoom

Added a padding input field to the editor config menu for controlling padding with the new editor viewport and zoom constraint changes

Moved the close button to the top-left for more visual space in the viewport

Selection and dotted outlines now become thinner as you zoom in

Made the editor interface background slightly transparent as slightly seeing the cards in the background looked kinda cool

You can now mouse-wheel-drag from anywhere within the viewport to move the card. It no longer needs you to hover the cursor over the card to move it. Use the new reset camera button if you somehow drag the card out of the viewport by accident or double click the mouse wheel

You can now hold the arrow keys for continued precision movement. The speed increases the longer you hold it

Changed the template info popup text slightly to make it clearer

Duplicating elements will no longer offset their position. This behaviour was for easier selecting the duplicated object, but it’s made redundant by the layer UI overhaul in update 0.17

The resize cursor should now scale better across a wide range of windowed app sizes

Font selection dropdown menu

This is the dropdown menu from clicking the font button under the text section with an object selected, not the texts found in the asset browser.

Removed the loading text

Sequential loading times has been significantly increased. After the first initial time opening it, the list can practically appear in an instant

The list now scrolls to where you was previously upon being reopened. This combined with “instant” loading should make it a significantly more pleasant experience when testing different fonts

Variables

Added a new built in variable {deckcount} which formats to the total amount of cards within the deck

The {decknum} variable now defaults to 9 instead of - so that it looks better on Templates

Text formatting

Added a new tag to text formatting for curving text, <curve>. This tag requires the end tag to apply </curve>

Combine the new curve tag with variables like the built in {name} variable to get a simple curved title: <curve=1>{name}</curve>

The curve tag can take two values, the first is curve strength and the second is a character rotation multiplier. The latter is entirely optional as text is rotated automatically along the curve. E.g. <curve=1.2,3.5>. Use . for decimal and , as separator

Project Hub/Main Menu

I’ve updated the website and documentation, and added a Documentation button to the Main Menu that links to the new, more guide-oriented documentation page

Help centre window

Added a new Bug report form on the website. Changed the Steam community link to this new bug report form

Project Card Size window

Small changes to the preview-card design

Now displays estimated corner size value in both pixels and real life measurements instead of the old % value

Raised the corner rounding max value to 256 px

Raised max px value to 2048 (≈173.4mm)

Card collections (Decks/Templates/Recycle Bin)

Some changes to deck UI design

Decks can finally be moved up or down in the list (Excluding the default deck, which will continue to be locked at the top)

Pre-made template TCG/Poker card examples

Updated designs and texts on most of the cards to showcase newer features like shadows, outlines, text icons, text formatting and variables

Exporter

Now that you can set quantities for each card, both in the editor and through CSV imports, the exporter will automatically duplicate those cards as needed, flowing them onto additional pages when required

Fixes