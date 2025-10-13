 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20376888 Edited 13 October 2025 – 23:32:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

A new pre-release build (“1.41.1.3-rc1”) is now available in the CS2 beta depot. This build is not compatible with public matchmaking.

For instructions on how to opt into a CS2 beta depot build, visit the following page:

https://support.steampowered.com/kb_article.php?ref=9847-WHXC-7326

[ ENGINE ]

  • Updated engine code to the latest version of Source 2.

  • Reworked bullet penetration simulation to reduce CPU usage.

  • Improved core utilization of some client particle and sound effects processing, reducing overall CPU usage when players are shooting.

[ GAMEPLAY ]

  • Defusing C4 will now lower the viewmodel weapon, prevent scoping, and delay firing the weapon by 150ms after exiting the defuse.

  • Fixed a case where 1 tick was incorrectly subtracted from sv_predictable_damage_tag_ticks.

[ UI ]

  • Major Highlight clips are now viewable from the Spectator Loadout.

  • Selected player is now more visible in the Team Counter.

  • Context menu in the Inventory now opens in a position relative to the cursor.

  • HUD weapon mode indicator has been moved to the ammo count.

[ MAP SCRIPTING ]

  • cs_script enums can now be imported and behave the same as TypeScript enums.

    • CSWeaponType.PISTOL == 1

    • CSWeaponType[1] == "PISTOL"

  • Added enums CSRoundEndReason, CSHitGroup, CSLoadoutSlot, CSDamageTypes, CSDamageFlags and CSWeaponAttackType

  • Added BOOSTS value to CSGearSlot. This is the gear slot for healthshots.

  • Updated Instance.OnRoundEnd to now receive the reason

  • Updated Instance.OnBeforePlayerDamage to now receive damageType and damageFlags and the result can now modify damageType and damageFlags

  • Updated Instance.OnPlayerDamage to now receive damageType and damageFlags

  • Updated Instance.OnKnifeAttack to now receive attackType

  • Updated Instance.TraceLine, Instance.TraceSphere and Instance.TraceBox

    • The trace config now accepts an array of ignore entities or just one

    • The trace config can specify to trace against hitboxes

    • The trace result will include hitGroup if tracing against hitboxes

  • Updated Instance.BulletTrace result to include hitGroup

  • Updated Entity.TakeDamage to accept damageType and damageFlags

  • Added CSWeaponData.GetGearSlot()

Changed depots in 1.41.1.3-rc1 branch

