A new pre-release build (“1.41.1.3-rc1”) is now available in the CS2 beta depot. This build is not compatible with public matchmaking.

For instructions on how to opt into a CS2 beta depot build, visit the following page:

https://support.steampowered.com/kb_article.php?ref=9847-WHXC-7326

[ ENGINE ]

Updated engine code to the latest version of Source 2.

Reworked bullet penetration simulation to reduce CPU usage.

Improved core utilization of some client particle and sound effects processing, reducing overall CPU usage when players are shooting.

[ GAMEPLAY ]

Defusing C4 will now lower the viewmodel weapon, prevent scoping, and delay firing the weapon by 150ms after exiting the defuse.

Fixed a case where 1 tick was incorrectly subtracted from sv_predictable_damage_tag_ticks.

[ UI ]

Major Highlight clips are now viewable from the Spectator Loadout.

Selected player is now more visible in the Team Counter.

Context menu in the Inventory now opens in a position relative to the cursor.

HUD weapon mode indicator has been moved to the ammo count.

[ MAP SCRIPTING ]