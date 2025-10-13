 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20376871 Edited 13 October 2025 – 23:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This beta restores the correct 15% chance of random events occurring between antes, which was previously set to 100% for debugging purposes.

Changed files in this update

