 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20376870 Edited 14 October 2025 – 09:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Additions

  1. Added prompt for cultivation technique upgrades.

Modifications

  1. Reduced the volume and frequency of the Mafu's idle sound effects.

  2. Slightly increased the experience required for player level-ups.

  3. Adjusted the visual presentation of alchemy and artifact forging.

  4. Hidden the lifespan deduction text when the value reaches zero.

  5. Modified the breakthrough animation for the Qi Refining stage.

Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed a crash that occurred when pressing the B key.

  2. Fixed an issue where the spell upgrade interface remained visible after closing and reopening the spell menu.

  3. Resolved an issue where certain artifacts continuously beeped at full status.

  4. Fixed a crash that occurred during NPC skill upgrades.

  5. Fixed Vine Summoning Spell incorrectly damaging the player's own shield.

  6. Fixed Vine Summoning Spell attacking the player's own structures.

  7. Fixed an issue in multiplayer mode where dropped items could be picked up multiple times.

  8. Fixed Soul Siphoning Spell failing to absorb souls.

  9. Fixed mount riding interrupting the skills of auxiliary artifacts.

  10. Fixed UI errors displayed when an NPC's soul was being siphoned.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2258801
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link