New Additions

Modifications

Modified the breakthrough animation for the Qi Refining stage.

Hidden the lifespan deduction text when the value reaches zero.

Adjusted the visual presentation of alchemy and artifact forging.

Slightly increased the experience required for player level-ups.

Reduced the volume and frequency of the Mafu's idle sound effects.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a crash that occurred when pressing the B key.

Fixed an issue where the spell upgrade interface remained visible after closing and reopening the spell menu.

Resolved an issue where certain artifacts continuously beeped at full status.

Fixed a crash that occurred during NPC skill upgrades.

Fixed Vine Summoning Spell incorrectly damaging the player's own shield.

Fixed Vine Summoning Spell attacking the player's own structures.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer mode where dropped items could be picked up multiple times.

Fixed Soul Siphoning Spell failing to absorb souls.

Fixed mount riding interrupting the skills of auxiliary artifacts.