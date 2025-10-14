New Additions
Added prompt for cultivation technique upgrades.
Modifications
Reduced the volume and frequency of the Mafu's idle sound effects.
Slightly increased the experience required for player level-ups.
Adjusted the visual presentation of alchemy and artifact forging.
Hidden the lifespan deduction text when the value reaches zero.
Modified the breakthrough animation for the Qi Refining stage.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a crash that occurred when pressing the B key.
Fixed an issue where the spell upgrade interface remained visible after closing and reopening the spell menu.
Resolved an issue where certain artifacts continuously beeped at full status.
Fixed a crash that occurred during NPC skill upgrades.
Fixed Vine Summoning Spell incorrectly damaging the player's own shield.
Fixed Vine Summoning Spell attacking the player's own structures.
Fixed an issue in multiplayer mode where dropped items could be picked up multiple times.
Fixed Soul Siphoning Spell failing to absorb souls.
Fixed mount riding interrupting the skills of auxiliary artifacts.
Fixed UI errors displayed when an NPC's soul was being siphoned.
