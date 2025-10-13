 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20376861 Edited 13 October 2025 – 23:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
- Adjust default keyboard UI bindings to more closely match gameplay bindings
- Adjust Acid pool poison progress to prevent scumming by jumping on top of pool
- Hide skill names from game input settings for skills that were never unlocked

