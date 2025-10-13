- Adjust default keyboard UI bindings to more closely match gameplay bindings
- Adjust Acid pool poison progress to prevent scumming by jumping on top of pool
- Hide skill names from game input settings for skills that were never unlocked
Update Oct 13 6:45pm
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 4012461
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update