13 October 2025 Build 20376834 Edited 13 October 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Nothing new this time — no need to open it if you’ve already played.

Unity released a security update, so I’ve upgraded the Unity version accordingly.

Thanks for your support!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2581031
