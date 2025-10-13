Good evening Wardens! This update for the test branch should hopefully fix the remaining regressions from version 1.0.11, along with fixing a longstanding issue with Kroniicopter at lower framerates.
General
- Fixed the input labels in the controller rebind menu displaying the wrong input.
Kronii
- Kroniicopter should no longer be interrupted by low framerate hitching.
- Footstep sounds and sword trails should be more consistent at low frame rates.
The Maze
- Optimized the way that the water level changes when certain switches are hit.
Ducky God Arcade
- The background buildings are now a new sprite at the proper size instead of a smaller sprite that's upscaled.
Changed depots in testing branch