This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Good evening Wardens! This update for the test branch should hopefully fix the remaining regressions from version 1.0.11, along with fixing a longstanding issue with Kroniicopter at lower framerates.

General

- Fixed the input labels in the controller rebind menu displaying the wrong input.

Kronii

- Kroniicopter should no longer be interrupted by low framerate hitching.

- Footstep sounds and sword trails should be more consistent at low frame rates.

The Maze

- Optimized the way that the water level changes when certain switches are hit.

Ducky God Arcade

- The background buildings are now a new sprite at the proper size instead of a smaller sprite that's upscaled.