The game updated to v1.0.3 and we are running week-long saleːcraftsdwarfː
Endless mode items will no longer be placed on the edge of the map.
Endless mode items are more likely to be placed outside of the player's line of sight.
The Magnet no longer use path finding. This will reduce frame rate drop and potions can chase player accurately.
Updated the milestone achievement window image.
The game is already full released, but small improvements will continue to be made.
Stay tunedːbillː
Changed files in this update