 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20376819 Edited 13 October 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The game updated to v1.0.3 and we are running week-long saleːcraftsdwarfː

  • Endless mode items will no longer be placed on the edge of the map.

  • Endless mode items are more likely to be placed outside of the player's line of sight.

  • The Magnet no longer use path finding. This will reduce frame rate drop and potions can chase player accurately.

  • Updated the milestone achievement window image.

The game is already full released, but small improvements will continue to be made.

Stay tunedːbillː

Changed files in this update

Depot 3879531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link