Fixed an issue causing Warn sickness to remain active while in the bubby care menu.
Fixed an issue causing two Blight enemies to respawn upon relaunch.
Fixed an issue that prevented players who bought the heels from buying the necklace.
Merged the two launch options of the game, halving the file size.
The default and sole option is now the name fix version. If anyone has any issues with their save being changed as a result of the merge, contact me and I can help send you a save file for where you were.
A majority of people needed to play the name fix version, so it makes sense to cull the versions down to one.
Let me know if your saves are affected and I will do my best to help you!
Bug Fixes and Version Merging
Update notes via Steam Community
