 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20376778 Edited 13 October 2025 – 22:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue causing Warn sickness to remain active while in the bubby care menu.

  • Fixed an issue causing two Blight enemies to respawn upon relaunch.

  • Fixed an issue that prevented players who bought the heels from buying the necklace.

  • Merged the two launch options of the game, halving the file size.

    • The default and sole option is now the name fix version. If anyone has any issues with their save being changed as a result of the merge, contact me and I can help send you a save file for where you were.

    • A majority of people needed to play the name fix version, so it makes sense to cull the versions down to one.

    Let me know if your saves are affected and I will do my best to help you!

Changed files in this update

Bubbaruka! Content Depot 1597061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link