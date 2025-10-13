 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20376461 Edited 13 October 2025 – 22:13:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added tooltip info on AI points (cost to unlock remaining upgrades + available to earn from Achievements)
  • Crew layout fixes (text overflow in some languages, missing scrollbar)
  • Fixed Reactor Overdrive auto switching charge when use queue is checked but the queue is empty
  • Fixed Reactive Damage Reduction text.
  • Fixed Reactor Overdrive layout going offscreen
  • Fixed Reactor tooltip not showing
  • Fixed incorrect text on Splice crew upgrade confirmation popup
  • More .0 fixes

