- Added tooltip info on AI points (cost to unlock remaining upgrades + available to earn from Achievements)
- Crew layout fixes (text overflow in some languages, missing scrollbar)
- Fixed Reactor Overdrive auto switching charge when use queue is checked but the queue is empty
- Fixed Reactive Damage Reduction text.
- Fixed Reactor Overdrive layout going offscreen
- Fixed Reactor tooltip not showing
- Fixed incorrect text on Splice crew upgrade confirmation popup
- More .0 fixes
Version 0.70.1.3
Update notes via Steam Community
