13 October 2025 Build 20376455 Edited 13 October 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-- Subtitles added for the song "We Are the Living Beings!"

-- Fixed a bug in the intro. The skill test wasn’t working anymore, and even if you played badly, it still said “Good job” lol...

-- Improved collision with Flea when she’s dying.

-- Added a choice at the very beginning of the game before starting.

-- Small change to the moment when the King appears. Adjusted the timing to see if you skip the text too fast.

-- Changed how often the spider appears on screen during Halloween. It was happening too often.

-- Redesigned the sprite for the exit of the points room.

-- Added new dialogues.

-- Slightly less censored the intimate moment with Mari... Of course, no nudity, but you can see a bit more.

-- Lots of new secrets! Try typing ‘ MARI ’, for example.

Changed files in this update

