16 October 2025 Build 20376448
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello gamers,

I just pushed up a lil' content update for Tall Trails! It's "THE CRAB UPDATE!"

You won't BELIEVE what this update contains.... CRABS!!

Crabs now spawn on beaches. They're shy little creatures who run away if you get too close. So be nice!

Full changelog:

  • Adds crabs, which spawn on beaches in any biome

  • Adds 2 new launchers, "Fishy Friend" and "Hiker's Pack"

  • Adds a new giant statue, the "Pile of Crabs"

  • And a few other small changes

If you want to collect the new launchers, you can find them in Randomizer or New Game+! So if you've already played through the game, now would be a great time to start a new run ,')

I hope you enjoy!

Brady

