13 October 2025 Build 20376427 Edited 13 October 2025 – 22:06:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Recently, unity identified a vulnerability in their engine, the vulnerability has been patched.
Please update your game before playing again!

for more info, read here: https://discussions.unity.com/t/unity-platform-protection-take-immediate-action-to-protect-your-games-and-apps/1688031

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2751271
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 2751272
  • Loading history…
