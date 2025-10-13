Hey Slimes! Sorry for the delayed update. alot of stuff been going on irl so had to take a break.

This version adds a new prototype gamemode called blight chase... slimeblight chases you and takes over the islands... what could it mean?

This is still in the refinement stage so if you could give feedback in the disc that'd be great!

Note that this is the HARDEST mode in the game right now...

Version 0.143j:

**Blight Chase**

- Timer will countdown before slime blight will catch you

- Clearing island will increase timer

- Clearing biome will massively increase timer

- Taking Damage will reduce timer

- Stepping on blight spots will reduce timer

**New Features**

- Blobby accessory added

- X mouth

- New Difficulty Blight Chase

- Dark Antennae added

- Glowing Eyes Added

- Slim Eyes Added

**Items added to crown store**

- Feathered Hair

- Tiny Tail

- Horned hair

- Dragon Tail

- Cynabun Hair

- Cynabun Ears

- Cynabun Tail

**Bugs / Adjustments**

- radial menu zoom adjustments

- Hyper Slime slightl nerf

- money shows up in adventure shops correctly now

- reworked damage number for optimization

- Melee weapon buff (increased dmg and ult generation)

** Powerup Adjustments**

- added a poison cap (base 50)

- added poison cap increase powerup

- elemental powerup nefed

- attack powerup buffed