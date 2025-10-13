This patch adds combat familiars.

Some classes, such as the alchemist and the wizard, and some ancestries, such as the gnome, can now take a familiar. Dawnsbury Days is using a modified version of the tabletop rules called "combat familiars" that tries to match the tabletop rules in actual affect on gameplay if not the exact implementation.

A combat familiar isn't a creature in its own right; it can't be targeted or dealt damage, it always sits in your space and it aids you only with familiar abilities that you choose at morning preparations:

Most abilities are passive, but some require activation during combat:

On the note of customization, you can now use your own illustrations also for your animal companions:

This is the final feature update before the release of Good Little Children Never Grow Up this upcoming Friday, October 17th.

The familiars are less playtested than I would have liked, but I am not aware of any bug, and given the impending release of the expansion, I decided to push them out now in the hope that maybe some of you will try them out before the expansion release, find some bugs and perhaps we'll manage to fix them before the expansion release, when I expect a larger number of players to play the game. If you decide to try familiars and encounter any bugs, please report them!

Full patch notes follow.

Character content:

New subsystem: Combat familiars. A combat familiar isn't a creature in its own right. It can’t be targeted or dealt damage, always sits in your space, and participates in combat only by aiding you with familiar abilities. New feats: Familiar, Enhanced Familiar. New familiar illustrations: Black cat, Toad, Fairy, Pixie, Faerie dragon. New familiar abilities: Threat display, Spell delivery, Accompanist, Item delivery, Kinspeech, Lab assistant, Partner in crime, Second opinion, Valet, Cantrip connection, Extra reagents, Familiar focus, Restorative familiar, Spell battery.

New feats: Feral Mutagen.

New feature: You can now change the portrait of your animal companion. You can now also use custom portraits for your animal companions and familiars.

New items: Bestial mutagen (lesser, moderate)

Spells: Removed Blister and replaced it with a homebrew Withering Wave spell.

Rules fidelity:

Classes (Champion): Fixed that the champion didn't get expert proficiency in unarmored defense at level 7.

Good Little Children:

Cinematics: Improved text in some cinematics to match voice acting.

Encounters (S9E1): Your frightened effects automatically wear off at end of encounter.

Encounters (S9E2): Added information on source of Doomed.

Encounters (S9E2, S9E3): Fixed that your multiple attack penalty was kept alive through your extended no-pressure turn.

Encounters (S9E3): Fixed that the yangethe's confusion ability had a DC of 0 instead of 26.

Encounters (S9E3): The Tiara of Open Skies dialogue is no longer available if you don't actually have the Tiara of Open Skies.

Encounters (S9E5): You can now use the scroll of raise child even if you have in your common party inventory only.

Modding:

Modding: You can now create custom selection options with ModManager.RegisterSelectionOption .

Modding: You can now use {link: Fireball:Wizard:4}

[/c] etc. to refer to spells at a specific spell level.[/p][/*]

Modding: You can now use {link:IntimidatingGlare} etc. to refer to feats, not just to spells.

User interface:

Classes (Oracle): Added a warning if casting a cursebound spell would cause you to become overwhelmed.

User interface: Added expiration information to tooltip of all temporary effects.

User interface: Improved the warning that you won't have enough actions left to sustain a spell by adding the icon and name of the spell that would be lost.

User interface: Improved visual display of some interface elements.

Bugfixes: