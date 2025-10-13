This patch adds combat familiars.
Some classes, such as the alchemist and the wizard, and some ancestries, such as the gnome, can now take a familiar. Dawnsbury Days is using a modified version of the tabletop rules called "combat familiars" that tries to match the tabletop rules in actual affect on gameplay if not the exact implementation.
A combat familiar isn't a creature in its own right; it can't be targeted or dealt damage, it always sits in your space and it aids you only with familiar abilities that you choose at morning preparations:
Most abilities are passive, but some require activation during combat:
On the note of customization, you can now use your own illustrations also for your animal companions:
This is the final feature update before the release of Good Little Children Never Grow Up this upcoming Friday, October 17th.
The familiars are less playtested than I would have liked, but I am not aware of any bug, and given the impending release of the expansion, I decided to push them out now in the hope that maybe some of you will try them out before the expansion release, find some bugs and perhaps we'll manage to fix them before the expansion release, when I expect a larger number of players to play the game. If you decide to try familiars and encounter any bugs, please report them!
Full patch notes follow.
Character content:
New subsystem: Combat familiars. A combat familiar isn't a creature in its own right. It can’t be targeted or dealt damage, always sits in your space, and participates in combat only by aiding you with familiar abilities.
New feats: Familiar, Enhanced Familiar.
New familiar illustrations: Black cat, Toad, Fairy, Pixie, Faerie dragon.
New familiar abilities: Threat display, Spell delivery, Accompanist, Item delivery, Kinspeech, Lab assistant, Partner in crime, Second opinion, Valet, Cantrip connection, Extra reagents, Familiar focus, Restorative familiar, Spell battery.
New feats: Feral Mutagen.
New feature: You can now change the portrait of your animal companion. You can now also use custom portraits for your animal companions and familiars.
New items: Bestial mutagen (lesser, moderate)
Spells: Removed Blister and replaced it with a homebrew Withering Wave spell.
Rules fidelity:
Classes (Champion): Fixed that the champion didn't get expert proficiency in unarmored defense at level 7.
Good Little Children:
Cinematics: Improved text in some cinematics to match voice acting.
Encounters (S9E1): Your frightened effects automatically wear off at end of encounter.
Encounters (S9E2): Added information on source of Doomed.
Encounters (S9E2, S9E3): Fixed that your multiple attack penalty was kept alive through your extended no-pressure turn.
Encounters (S9E3): Fixed that the yangethe's confusion ability had a DC of 0 instead of 26.
Encounters (S9E3): The Tiara of Open Skies dialogue is no longer available if you don't actually have the Tiara of Open Skies.
Encounters (S9E5): You can now use the scroll of raise child even if you have in your common party inventory only.
Modding:
Modding: You can now create custom selection options with
ModManager.RegisterSelectionOption.
Modding: You can now use
{link:Fireball:Wizard:4}
[/c] etc. to refer to spells at a specific spell level.[/p][/*]
Modding: You can now use
{link:IntimidatingGlare}etc. to refer to feats, not just to spells.
User interface:
Classes (Oracle): Added a warning if casting a cursebound spell would cause you to become overwhelmed.
User interface: Added expiration information to tooltip of all temporary effects.
User interface: Improved the warning that you won't have enough actions left to sustain a spell by adding the icon and name of the spell that would be lost.
User interface: Improved visual display of some interface elements.
Bugfixes:
Animal companions: Fixed that dying animal companions experienced detrimental effects also at end of turn of their master if the master was dying.
Animal companions: Fixed that the Bear and the Ape companions dealt damage to the target even if you missed and only dealt splash damage.
Classes (Alchemist): Fixed that infused items placed in the shared party inventory didn't count as used up reagent batches.
Classes (Alchemist): Fixed that the Chirurgeon alchemist added its Crafting on top of its Medicine bonus instead of merely using Crafting in place of Medicine.
Classes (Alchemist): Fixed that you could flashback non-mutagen consumables with mutagenic flashback, and that if you consumed the same mutagen multiple times, it would show up multiple times in the mutagenic flashback menu.
Classes (Alchemist): Fixed that you could use Double Brew any number of times in a turn.
Classes (Beastmaster): Fixed a bug where you couldn't take the Animal Order Explorer feat and the Beastmaster archetype on the same level using free archetype.
Classes (Beastmaster): Fixed a bug where you couldn't take the champion's Animal Companion ally after having taken the Beastmaster archetype at level 2.
Items (Tiara of Open Skies): Fixed that the Tiara of Open Skies didn't add a +1 to your Wisdom-based skills.
Modding: Fixed that if an item modification fails to load, it's removed from the item instead of the whole item being deleted.
Modding: Fixed the the game would crash if you deleted all custom portraits from the custom portraits folders.
Monsters (oozes): Fixed that you could deal electricity damage to newly spawned split oozes in the instant before they gained immunity to electricity by throwing a bomb that deals splash damage.
Spells (Animal Form): Fixed heightening to spell level 5 so that it also increases damage, fixed text; fixed that Animal Form didn't grant reach at spell levels 4 and 5. As a difference from tabletop, it still doesn't expand your reach to 15 feet at spell level 5 and it still doesn't change your size. Those improvement will need to wait until Dawnsbury Days properly supports large creatures.
Spells (See Invisibility, True Seeing): Fixed that you didn't automatically spot invisible creatures after casting see invisibility or true seeing.
Text: Improved wording of various stat blocks and of some cutscene text.
