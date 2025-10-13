 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20376259 Edited 13 October 2025 – 21:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Up to this point, the SKINS you collected fore EACH SPECIES OF DINOSAUR did not save/load. Also, the CREATED OUTFITS made with those skins was not saving and loading.

That's all fixed now!

Code was the length of my arm, but it's done and tested functional! Get out there and start skinning!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3884401
