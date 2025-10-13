 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20376217 Edited 13 October 2025 – 21:46:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Increased the damage on the killing volume under the stairs on Tinkerer's Workshop and Workshop Assault
  • Swapped map of the week as Crystalline Dimension isn't behaving as expected



For Etheria!

Changed files in this update

Windows Dungeon Defenders Depot Depot 65801
  • Loading history…
Windows OptionalDLC 204381 Dungeon Defenders Eternia Shards Part 1 Depot 204381
  • Loading history…
Windows OptionalDLC 204382 EterniaShards2 Depot 204382
  • Loading history…
Windows OptionalDLC 204383 EterniaShards3 Depot 204383
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 204384 EterniaShards4 Depot 204384
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link