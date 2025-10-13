Bug Fixes
- Increased the damage on the killing volume under the stairs on Tinkerer's Workshop and Workshop Assault
- Swapped map of the week as Crystalline Dimension isn't behaving as expected
For Etheria!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update