13 October 2025 Build 20376193 Edited 13 October 2025 – 22:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I'm still working on a bigger patch but here's a few small fixes :)

  • Small Day 2 dialogue changes
  • Corrected a delay on some enemy encounter animations in Chapter 1
  • Fixed an issue where the dog would leave the party after battling beetles (Dog became more scared of beetles than superheroes)
  • Added shortcut option home on retrieving the medicine

Changed files in this update

Depot 1302531
