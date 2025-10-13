 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20376142 Edited 13 October 2025 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New content

  • Added invisible ramps to the fronts of certain buildings/containers so player doesn't have to jump.

Adjustments

  • Intrusive thoughts have black background behind text.

  • mail adds less time to the timer (20 min.)

  • granola adds less time to the timer (5 min.)

  • beer adds time to the timer (5 min.) and lowers anxiety for 20 min. in-game time.

  • Anxiety level rises every hour of in-game time.

  • Sped up time a bit more on high anxiety level.

  • If anxiety level is at 0 for 30 min. in-game, anxiety level will rise to low.

Bugfixes

  • Rock noise below players feet fixed.

  • Screen text during act 3 needed to have creepy droning noise removed.

  • Fixed inventory screen showing wrong items on load game.

https://discord.gg/P3T9KPtvkm

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3588361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link