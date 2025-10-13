New content
Added invisible ramps to the fronts of certain buildings/containers so player doesn't have to jump.
Adjustments
Intrusive thoughts have black background behind text.
mail adds less time to the timer (20 min.)
granola adds less time to the timer (5 min.)
beer adds time to the timer (5 min.) and lowers anxiety for 20 min. in-game time.
Anxiety level rises every hour of in-game time.
Sped up time a bit more on high anxiety level.
If anxiety level is at 0 for 30 min. in-game, anxiety level will rise to low.
Bugfixes
Rock noise below players feet fixed.
Screen text during act 3 needed to have creepy droning noise removed.
Fixed inventory screen showing wrong items on load game.
Changed files in this update