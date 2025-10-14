- Fixed bug that can cause lockups when building in Dottie's house.
- Fixed bug where factory name doesn't show up when set to German.
- Fixed bug where belts can get hidden behind Toasty in chapter 4.
- Fixed bug where Toasty's destruction sound continues when entering a zone that triggers a cutscene.
- Fixed bug where player would stay riding Toasty after getting hit by the train.
- Fixed various dialog and cutscenes.
- Fixed collider beside Ilonka's house to not catch the player.
- Fixed collider for Power Pole Level 2.
- Shortened seasons after finishing the game to 14 days.
- Requirement for photo 7 has been decreased.
Version 1.0.3
Update notes via Steam Community
