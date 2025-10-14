 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20376032 Edited 14 October 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed bug that can cause lockups when building in Dottie's house.
- Fixed bug where factory name doesn't show up when set to German.
- Fixed bug where belts can get hidden behind Toasty in chapter 4.
- Fixed bug where Toasty's destruction sound continues when entering a zone that triggers a cutscene.
- Fixed bug where player would stay riding Toasty after getting hit by the train.
- Fixed various dialog and cutscenes.
- Fixed collider beside Ilonka's house to not catch the player.
- Fixed collider for Power Pole Level 2.
- Shortened seasons after finishing the game to 14 days.
- Requirement for photo 7 has been decreased.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2451101
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link