- Fixed bug that can cause lockups when building in Dottie's house.

- Fixed bug where factory name doesn't show up when set to German.

- Fixed bug where belts can get hidden behind Toasty in chapter 4.

- Fixed bug where Toasty's destruction sound continues when entering a zone that triggers a cutscene.

- Fixed bug where player would stay riding Toasty after getting hit by the train.

- Fixed various dialog and cutscenes.

- Fixed collider beside Ilonka's house to not catch the player.

- Fixed collider for Power Pole Level 2.

- Shortened seasons after finishing the game to 14 days.

- Requirement for photo 7 has been decreased.