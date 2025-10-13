- Fixed a memory leak on Windows resulting in a freeze/crash
- Fixed Fahoe body model not visible from far away
- Fixed Wagon interior material
- Fixed night vision goggles still working at 0%
- Made night vision goggles capacity go down slower
- Increased default gamepad aim sensitivity setting
v0.4.3.1
