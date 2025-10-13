 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20376016 Edited 13 October 2025 – 21:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed a memory leak on Windows resulting in a freeze/crash
  • Fixed Fahoe body model not visible from far away
  • Fixed Wagon interior material
  • Fixed night vision goggles still working at 0%
  • Made night vision goggles capacity go down slower
  • Increased default gamepad aim sensitivity setting

