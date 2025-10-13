Multiplayer

The spectate console command has been restored to full functionality since the last update and no longer causes invisibility under specific conditions. It can now only be used once per level to reduce annoyance for active players.

Single Player

You can no longer select the War Blade underwater if you don’t have it while Quick-Wheel mode is enabled.

Fixed an issue where the "I AM TUROK" achievement only worked for the bad ending. It now works for both endings.

Reduced incoming damage on the Primagen level by 15%, aligning it with the original Hard mode. As the Primagen level features many strong enemies, the extra incoming damage was an irritating element.