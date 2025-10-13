Hey gang!

Great news! We've got achievements up and running. All those Cheevos now translate into a count of 30 Steam Achievements. Don't worry about those Cheevos you already achieved in game. We retroactively apply the Steam Achievements when you play the game next.

But wait there's more!

Characters now send you texts with tips on some items. They'll even get a bit chatty on subjects they are interested in. If you ever wanted to spend more time with Tim or figure out what makes the Realtor tick then this is your update!

Thanks for playing and see you soon!