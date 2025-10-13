User Interface:
-Fixed grammar in the text.
-Added more icons for gamepad button prompts.
-Added a save indication .
Gameplay:
-Fixed bounce pad not providing an extra jump.
-Fixed an issue where very low horizontal input prevented the player from attacking or turning.
-Fixed glider input.
-Slightly adjusted Nature Boss phase transition animation.
-Game no longer requires a restart after deleting a save file.
-Adjusted enemy positions in the second laser level.
-The purple anomaly can be purified with the cross projectile.
-The player is healed after defeating bosses.
-The Mechanical Heart's laser distance has been decreased.
Sound:
-Fixed player projectile sound playing at the wrong volume setting.
