User Interface:

-Fixed grammar in the text.

-Added more icons for gamepad button prompts.

-Added a save indication .

Gameplay:

-Fixed bounce pad not providing an extra jump.

-Fixed an issue where very low horizontal input prevented the player from attacking or turning.

-Fixed glider input.

-Slightly adjusted Nature Boss phase transition animation.

-Game no longer requires a restart after deleting a save file.

-Adjusted enemy positions in the second laser level.

-The purple anomaly can be purified with the cross projectile.

-The player is healed after defeating bosses.

-The Mechanical Heart's laser distance has been decreased.

Sound:

-Fixed player projectile sound playing at the wrong volume setting.