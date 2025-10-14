Changes
Added custom map download status symbol in the lobby.
The host must now wait for all players to download the selected custom map before starting a game (failing to wait used to cause crashes).
Added cool disc skins and clothing for the top 3 finishers of the "recent" custom map tournament.
Bugfixes
Fixed a bug which caused the displayed custom map name in lobbies to often show incorrect values for non-host players.
General stability improvements aimed at reducing crashes when starting custom map games.
Changed files in this update