14 October 2025 Build 20375802 Edited 14 October 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

Added custom map download status symbol in the lobby.

The host must now wait for all players to download the selected custom map before starting a game (failing to wait used to cause crashes).

Added cool disc skins and clothing for the top 3 finishers of the "recent" custom map tournament.

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug which caused the displayed custom map name in lobbies to often show incorrect values for non-host players.

General stability improvements aimed at reducing crashes when starting custom map games.

Changed files in this update

