Changes

Added custom map download status symbol in the lobby.

The host must now wait for all players to download the selected custom map before starting a game (failing to wait used to cause crashes).

Added cool disc skins and clothing for the top 3 finishers of the "recent" custom map tournament.

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug which caused the displayed custom map name in lobbies to often show incorrect values for non-host players.

General stability improvements aimed at reducing crashes when starting custom map games.