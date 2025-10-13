 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20375611 Edited 13 October 2025 – 21:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[0.8.0a8] - 13.10.2025 PLAYTEST

Added

- Mom(core)+Invader(hostile node): Mom spawns Invaders. Invaders move down and damage Link when reach bottom;
- At(system node): Public Express Remote, [Activation]: Teleport here
- Tutorial(data node): If Data=0 - collect 4 Data.

Changed

- Amber(core) rework: Loses 3 Strength on reveal, accepts Data for Upload;
- Persefone(core): Changed to upload/refresh X nodes per Data uploaded;
- Plotter(core): Activation changed to Upload and move X times same direction per Data uploaded;
- Linda(core): added Convert all Data into callbacks at the end of turn;
- Cassandra(core): Spend 3 Data changed to Upload X Data;
- Equilibrum(core): Activation changed to "Spend 4 Data to set Trace, Firewall and Actions to 4";
- Sisyph(core): remote replaced with automatic proc whenever there's enough Data, Activations consumes Link;
- Blanche(core): Activation changed to "Upload X Data to lower Firewall by 2 * X and drop 2 * X Trace";
- Fast-forward(node): changed to Express, move in the same direction once;

Fixed

- selection markers chained targets;
- some optimizations;

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3193742
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link