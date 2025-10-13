[0.8.0a8] - 13.10.2025 PLAYTEST Added - Mom(core)+Invader(hostile node): Mom spawns Invaders. Invaders move down and damage Link when reach bottom;

- At(system node): Public Express Remote, [Activation]: Teleport here

- Tutorial(data node): If Data=0 - collect 4 Data.



Changed - Amber(core) rework: Loses 3 Strength on reveal, accepts Data for Upload;

- Persefone(core): Changed to upload/refresh X nodes per Data uploaded;

- Plotter(core): Activation changed to Upload and move X times same direction per Data uploaded;

- Linda(core): added Convert all Data into callbacks at the end of turn;

- Cassandra(core): Spend 3 Data changed to Upload X Data;

- Equilibrum(core): Activation changed to "Spend 4 Data to set Trace, Firewall and Actions to 4";

- Sisyph(core): remote replaced with automatic proc whenever there's enough Data, Activations consumes Link;

- Blanche(core): Activation changed to "Upload X Data to lower Firewall by 2 * X and drop 2 * X Trace";

- Fast-forward(node): changed to Express, move in the same direction once;



Fixed - selection markers chained targets;

- some optimizations;