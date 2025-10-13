- Added 'No Bullets' style for the Commissar's Coat
- Added missing string for Cowerhouse contracts
- Updated/Added some tournament medals
- Updated the Mad Drip to fix LOD problems with a couple of the styles
- Updated the Candle Flame Unusual effect to fix a bug where flame's direction point wasn't placed correctly
- Updated the Viscera Visor to fix missing flex animation for the surgical hood mesh
- Updated Cigarillo Caballero to fix some clipping on the scarf when worn with the poncho
- Updated the El Gigante's Gunbelt
- Fixed some minor clipping,
- Fixed a gap on the back with another bullet
- Slightly scaled up belt buckle
- Updated the Poncho del Pesado
- Updated the Poncho del Pesado
- Fixed "No Bullets" style not hiding the bullets
- Fixed some minor clipping on both styles
- Fixed "No Bullets" style not hiding the bullets
- Updated the Buzz Kill
- Fixed hair normals and improved texturing
- Updated backpack icon
- Updated the Buzz Kill
- Updated the Torn Terror and the Ripped Runts
- Fixed AO problems and improved texture
- Improved mesh to fix clipping
- Updated the Torn Terror and the Ripped Runts
- Updated arena_afterlife
- Fixed additional issues causing rounds to last or restart indefinitely
- Added two new Devil voicelines during preround
- Prevented players from going above the clocktower in Hell
- Fixed Devil voicelines overlapping each other
- Fixed players being able to cancel taunts or levitate by attempting to change class mid-round
- Fixed players being able to fall into the lava in Hell and survive
- Rounds are now best-of-3 minirounds instead of best-of-5
- Removed crumpkins
- Updated cp_cowerhouse
- Updated cp_cowerhouse
- Reworked the implementation of the BLU last control point gantry: ragdolls no longer fall through, Engineers' buildings can be placed as intended, and players can properly fall to their demise after the gantry has opened in the post-round finale
- Prevented ragdolls from falling through the RED last control point pit
- Moved the soul gargoyle spawn that used to be underwater to be above-water on the debris buildup at the MID control point
- Shifted the boards on the upper waterfall-side RED barricade in MID to more closely match the height of its BLU counterpart
- Applied minor performance-related optimiztions throughout the map, namely: combined some groups of prop_dynamics each into one prop_static, disabled bone followers on static robots (& gibs), combined several func_nobuilds, and converted a few prop_dynamics to prop_static
- Adjusted a playerclip in the BLU spawn near the rear exit door
- Adjusted the playerclip around the BLU battlement's painting depicting the RED village on fire to more effectively prevent players from getting caught on the edge along the wall
- Mentioned in the changelog (because it wasn't being in nearly enough matches) that shooting each wood cow standin in the RED stable (near the MID control point) will result in them returning to haunt as ghost cows
- Reworked the implementation of the BLU last control point gantry: ragdolls no longer fall through, Engineers' buildings can be placed as intended, and players can properly fall to their demise after the gantry has opened in the post-round finale
Team Fortress 2 Update Released
Update notes via Steam Community
An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
