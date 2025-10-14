New SuckUp! version is live -> Build #49BFBF4
Changes:
Custom Love Bites and SuckUp! Classic levels are now able be published on the Steam Workshop. Any characters that were already on the workshop will be added as dependencies to the Level mod
Note: Please make sure to upload any custom characters to the workshop prior to uploading a level, since not doing that might not make the level have all the characters as intended. We are working on improving this flow
Multiple minor bugfixes
Changed files in this update