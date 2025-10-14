 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20375316 Edited 14 October 2025 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New SuckUp! version is live -> Build #49BFBF4

Changes:

  • Custom Love Bites and SuckUp! Classic levels are now able be published on the Steam Workshop. Any characters that were already on the workshop will be added as dependencies to the Level mod

    Note: Please make sure to upload any custom characters to the workshop prior to uploading a level, since not doing that might not make the level have all the characters as intended. We are working on improving this flow

  • Multiple minor bugfixes

