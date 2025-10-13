Hello everyone!
This new version 1.1.00590 is a larger update than the hotfixes we've done since launch.
A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has played LHEA so far, and a special shoutout to those who sent valuable feedback and bug reports!
Here are the release notes for this update:
Update 1.1.00590
FEATURES
- Entities have a very small chance to decide to flee a duel - This depends on their strength compared with LHEA's flute casts strength as well as how much essence LHEA has
- New 'HARMONY' Twist of Fate possibility available for LHEA - When active, each Harmony picked up increases the Harmony meter faster
- In Transcension X, you can now reset to Year 1 whenever you want without losing your knowledge so you can speed things up when your current run isn't going well
FLOW
- Accelerated cast feedback even in slow duel mode
- Accelerated the Twist of Fate menu animation
BALANCING
- Slightly accelerated one of the Harmony drop timers in fast duel mode
- Removed the cast word 'LIGHTNING' from Tlaloc's inventory (Earth realm)
- Reducing duration of time-based casts (Like disable preset swap) when playing in fast duel mode
- Defense casts can now stack if more than one is cast before the opponent casts
- Reworked how duplicate knowledge probabilities are calculated to balance late game knowledge rewards when you gained most of the game's knowledge
- Added more 'COPY' cast words in the cast database
QOL
- If you receive a new star that is an upgrade of an already activated star (Example: F++ when F+ is equipped), the upgraded version will automatically be activated and replace the previous one
- Adding condition to avoid receiving the same reward twice on 'Discover' map tiles
- When starting a duel, preset list will already be expanded if it was expanded when the previous duel ended
UI
- Added 'All realms are unlocked by default' perk to T3 Transcension menu
- Added rich text support in Transcension menu and highlighted key words in blue
- Adjusted slots available for each ring level (Level 3-4: Slots 3 to 7, Level 5-6: Slots 2 to 8, Level 7-8: Slots 1 to 9, Level 9-10: All slots)
- Added text in Edit Flute menu explaining that you need to upgrade your rings to unlock more slots
- Adding contextual text above Back button. Will show 'BACK', unless you are in a duel in which case it will show 'FLEE'
- Added animation on Harmony gauge when full and ready to activate
- Increased font size in New Game Tutorial
BUG FIXES
- Fixed: You could quick double tap and open two menus at once (more likely on mobile)
- Fixed: Active 'DODGE' and 'DEFEND' casts could be both consumed in the same incoming attack
- Fixed: Text would not wrap and would bleed out of the popup window in Star Alignment menu
- Fixed: A duel could grant twice the same word and the 'Duplicate' would show up on the second one - Now duels cannot grant the same word twice
- Fixed: The end game logo would remain when resetting game data from the main menu
Onwards to the next large update - which might include a few brand new systems!
Stay tuned and may the stars align in your favor!
Jo @ Soul Fuel Games
Changed files in this update