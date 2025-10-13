Hello everyone!

This new version 1.1.00590 is a larger update than the hotfixes we've done since launch.

A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has played LHEA so far, and a special shoutout to those who sent valuable feedback and bug reports!

Here are the release notes for this update:

Update 1.1.00590

FEATURES

- Entities have a very small chance to decide to flee a duel - This depends on their strength compared with LHEA's flute casts strength as well as how much essence LHEA has

- New 'HARMONY' Twist of Fate possibility available for LHEA - When active, each Harmony picked up increases the Harmony meter faster

- In Transcension X, you can now reset to Year 1 whenever you want without losing your knowledge so you can speed things up when your current run isn't going well

FLOW

- Accelerated cast feedback even in slow duel mode

- Accelerated the Twist of Fate menu animation

BALANCING

- Slightly accelerated one of the Harmony drop timers in fast duel mode

- Removed the cast word 'LIGHTNING' from Tlaloc's inventory (Earth realm)

- Reducing duration of time-based casts (Like disable preset swap) when playing in fast duel mode

- Defense casts can now stack if more than one is cast before the opponent casts

- Reworked how duplicate knowledge probabilities are calculated to balance late game knowledge rewards when you gained most of the game's knowledge

- Added more 'COPY' cast words in the cast database

QOL

- If you receive a new star that is an upgrade of an already activated star (Example: F++ when F+ is equipped), the upgraded version will automatically be activated and replace the previous one

- Adding condition to avoid receiving the same reward twice on 'Discover' map tiles

- When starting a duel, preset list will already be expanded if it was expanded when the previous duel ended

UI

- Added 'All realms are unlocked by default' perk to T3 Transcension menu

- Added rich text support in Transcension menu and highlighted key words in blue

- Adjusted slots available for each ring level (Level 3-4: Slots 3 to 7, Level 5-6: Slots 2 to 8, Level 7-8: Slots 1 to 9, Level 9-10: All slots)

- Added text in Edit Flute menu explaining that you need to upgrade your rings to unlock more slots

- Adding contextual text above Back button. Will show 'BACK', unless you are in a duel in which case it will show 'FLEE'

- Added animation on Harmony gauge when full and ready to activate

- Increased font size in New Game Tutorial

BUG FIXES

- Fixed: You could quick double tap and open two menus at once (more likely on mobile)

- Fixed: Active 'DODGE' and 'DEFEND' casts could be both consumed in the same incoming attack

- Fixed: Text would not wrap and would bleed out of the popup window in Star Alignment menu

- Fixed: A duel could grant twice the same word and the 'Duplicate' would show up on the second one - Now duels cannot grant the same word twice

- Fixed: The end game logo would remain when resetting game data from the main menu

Onwards to the next large update - which might include a few brand new systems!

Stay tuned and may the stars align in your favor!

Jo @ Soul Fuel Games