Major 13 October 2025 Build 20375255
Update notes via Steam Community

We have updated Queen's Wish: The Conqueror to v1.1. This patch fixes a number of smaller issues, and completely reworks how the game is drawn and animated. Includes full screen scaling and magnification options for those with vision issues. Enjoy!

Version 1.2 Patch Notes - October 13, 2025

- The Queen's Wish engine now supports proper monitor scaling, and everything should be drawn at a much more legible and attractive size. In Settings, you can toggle between Fullscreen and Windowed mode. You can also set magnification to zoom the view in or out.

- Animations should be much smoother.

- A longstanding Mac issue with corrupted screenshots should be fixed.

- A variety of minor improvements and typo fixes.

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bitEnglish Queen's Wish: The Conqueror Mac Depot 1058132
