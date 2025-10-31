New Feature: Husk
Clear the terrain of the invasive Husk; a fungus that drains power from your robots and uses it to grow.
Attack the husk with Jackhammers, Chainsaws, and Dynamite.
Husk is passive until you engage with it and only grows outside the starting area so you won't run into it until you are placing relays.
There's more of husk to come; this is the start of the next beat in our story.
New Craftables
Jackhammers can break husk tiles.
Craft Black Powder in the chemical factory so you can make Dynamite for clearing out husk or any other terrain.
Make a Large Storage at Tier 6.
At Tier 6 also make a Large Crane. For those who have been with a while this is a slightly modified version of the old Tower Crane.
UI Updates
The command bar has been moved to the bottom of the screen and has a similar layout to the new build bar.
The role book UI can now import roles directly from old saves. You can also use it to import and export roles using a blueprint string (that doesn't have any buildings). The save format has changed in 0.6.x to support this so if you want to import roles from older saves you'll need to open them and resave them so they update.
Can now use the mouse scroll wheel to adjust sliders.
The mouse scroll wheel also adjusts the count on requests.
Key binds for rotating the camera.
Deconstruct Selected now requires the control key to avoid accidental demolition.
Click on dimmed commands to see why they would fail.
Tab key now cycles through coordinates when editing a map location or size.
Show error information over the command bar.
New Scripting Features
We now have a true return stack and a Call command which starts another action returning to the original action when done. The call stack prevents recursion--if an action that is already on the stack is called again the Call fails.
Return command can return either success or failure to a call.
When now uses the return stack so one When can interrupt another and return to it.
Can now select a different action for the Play command.
Loop to a fixed Count.
Surveyor can now use "Take For" to copy a terrain filter.
Remembering a map location and then using "Take For" that memory location uses the tile at that location as the request.
Miscellaneous
Heavy drone can now use chainsaws and jackhammers.
Can now replace a pipe stand with a water tower.
The crane now shows the reachable area while you are placing it.
Show markers on the map for memory locations when a drone is selected.
Tweak the recipe for making glass--more boron and less sand.
Tone down the brightness of beacons so the colors are a bit more colorful.
Upgrade to Unity 2022.5.62f2 to take the security patch.
Changed files in this update