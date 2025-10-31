Attack the husk with Jackhammers, Chainsaws, and Dynamite.

Clear the terrain of the invasive Husk; a fungus that drains power from your robots and uses it to grow.

There's more of husk to come; this is the start of the next beat in our story.

Husk is passive until you engage with it and only grows outside the starting area so you won't run into it until you are placing relays.

At Tier 6 also make a Large Crane. For those who have been with a while this is a slightly modified version of the old Tower Crane.

Craft Black Powder in the chemical factory so you can make Dynamite for clearing out husk or any other terrain.

The command bar has been moved to the bottom of the screen and has a similar layout to the new build bar.

The role book UI can now import roles directly from old saves. You can also use it to import and export roles using a blueprint string (that doesn't have any buildings). The save format has changed in 0.6.x to support this so if you want to import roles from older saves you'll need to open them and resave them so they update.

Can now use the mouse scroll wheel to adjust sliders.

The mouse scroll wheel also adjusts the count on requests.

Key binds for rotating the camera.

Deconstruct Selected now requires the control key to avoid accidental demolition.

Click on dimmed commands to see why they would fail.

Tab key now cycles through coordinates when editing a map location or size.