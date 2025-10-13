​- Updated Central Europe map with new biomes

- Political and Terrain map mode buttons in the Map Maker

- Old terrain and new biome overlays are now on seperate tilemaps with different opacities for better map visuals

- Game now only saves tiles that are currently in use, which greatly shrinks the file sizes and load times in the early game

Kinda thought I had already done that last one in the past, but I was very wrong. Glad I double checked that, because this should be WAY better lol