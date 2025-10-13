 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20375163 Edited 13 October 2025 – 20:13:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

​- Updated Central Europe map with new biomes

- Political and Terrain map mode buttons in the Map Maker

- Old terrain and new biome overlays are now on seperate tilemaps with different opacities for better map visuals

- Game now only saves tiles that are currently in use, which greatly shrinks the file sizes and load times in the early game

Kinda thought I had already done that last one in the past, but I was very wrong. Glad I double checked that, because this should be WAY better lol

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3438801
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 3438802
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3438803
  • Loading history…
