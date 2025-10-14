 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 14 October 2025 Build 20375113 Edited 14 October 2025 – 17:13:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update took a long time and was difficult for various reasons, but it was necessary before the release of the mobile version of the game. Now I am starting to seriously prepare the game for release on mobile platforms. But this does not mean the end for the Steam version of the game. There are plans for episodes 5 and 6, another new mode, and a goal. But that will be after the release of the mobile version.

What's in the update:

  • Crafting items

  • Items and coins appear on the field

  • 7 items for crafting

  • 2 new scrolls

  • All items and scrolls have 4 qualities

  • Redesigned inventory

  • Redesigned scroll activation panel

  • 3 new achievements, 1 redesigned

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2671211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link