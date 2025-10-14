This update took a long time and was difficult for various reasons, but it was necessary before the release of the mobile version of the game. Now I am starting to seriously prepare the game for release on mobile platforms. But this does not mean the end for the Steam version of the game. There are plans for episodes 5 and 6, another new mode, and a goal. But that will be after the release of the mobile version.
What's in the update:
Crafting items
Items and coins appear on the field
7 items for crafting
2 new scrolls
All items and scrolls have 4 qualities
Redesigned inventory
Redesigned scroll activation panel
3 new achievements, 1 redesigned
Changed files in this update