Gameplay:

- Tweaked body collision with the ball so it will bounce off players instead of going through them.

Bug Fixes:

- Fixed throw ins having buggy collision with the player shield.

- Fixed self assist on defensive deflections.

- Fixed bugs related to GK catching the ball on the edge of the box.

- Fixed penalty hitbox collision being enabled incorrectly when GK releases the ball fast right after catching it during a match.

- Fixed kick/dribble/juggle charges while doing a GK catch causing the ball to release instantly after exiting the catch animation.

- Added logging for GK catches just hitting the GKs body and not catching the ball even when hands are activated. This won't fix it, but will give us info on how to fix it.

- Fixed Skywall Stadium 8v8 field not having ground collision.

- Fixed Bedford Park crowds not being visible.

- Fixed menus being stuck after closing the match summary in a custom lobby.

- Fixed wrong main menu level loading sometimes.

General Changes:

- Switched a few quick-chat options