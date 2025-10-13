 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20374851 Edited 13 October 2025 – 20:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes and Improvements:

  • Improved inn logic.

  • Refined boat and oven interfaces.

  • Fixed visual bug with pallets during large deliveries.

  • Improved oven logic — large batches now account for already prepared dishes on the table.

  • Improved delivery saving logicsupplies are now saved on port pallets after sleeping (autosave).

  • Added screen shake effect during running and walking.

  • Video memory optimization.

  • Optimized interior and environment meshes.

  • Retextured several models.

  • Optimized interface animations.

  • Optimized game code, reducing function calls.

  • Effects optimized and improved.

  • Adjusted some tavern decorations.

In progress:

  • Manual saves.

  • Improved visual representation of dishes.

  • Further video memory optimization.

  • Delivery and order system improvements.

Changed files in this update

