Changes and Improvements:
Improved inn logic.
Refined boat and oven interfaces.
Fixed visual bug with pallets during large deliveries.
Improved oven logic — large batches now account for already prepared dishes on the table.
Improved delivery saving logic — supplies are now saved on port pallets after sleeping (autosave).
Added screen shake effect during running and walking.
Video memory optimization.
Optimized interior and environment meshes.
Retextured several models.
Optimized interface animations.
Optimized game code, reducing function calls.
Effects optimized and improved.
Adjusted some tavern decorations.
In progress:
Manual saves.
Improved visual representation of dishes.
Further video memory optimization.
Delivery and order system improvements.
