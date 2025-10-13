Updated To The Revamped SharpPlusNative Version, Breaking Compatability With v1.1.2's vDisk Images.
Updated To New Stream-Lined Localization Engine.
Dropped MacOS Support, Due To Massive Compiler Issues With The Steam SDK & Graphics Engine.
Removed "Download" Command, As Steam On Linux Broke RustLang's OpenSSL Vendoring Support Somehow. (The Code's Been Commented Out, But Will Be Re-Added When A Solution Is Found.)
v1.1.3 - Slimmer Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux 64-bit Depot 3740121
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3740124
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update