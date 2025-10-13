 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20374804
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Updated To The Revamped SharpPlusNative Version, Breaking Compatability With v1.1.2's vDisk Images.

  • Updated To New Stream-Lined Localization Engine.

  • Dropped MacOS Support, Due To Massive Compiler Issues With The Steam SDK & Graphics Engine.

  • Removed "Download" Command, As Steam On Linux Broke RustLang's OpenSSL Vendoring Support Somehow. (The Code's Been Commented Out, But Will Be Re-Added When A Solution Is Found.)

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Depot 3740121
Windows 64-bit Depot 3740124
