13 October 2025 Build 20374760
Update notes via Steam Community

Early Access Patch #26 (v0.9.2) features Run History! When a run is completed, key details such as build/equipment/abilities, clear time, and seed/settings ID are saved and stored in the "Run History" menu (accessible on the Main Menu after completing Chapter 2).

Change Log:

  • Run History added to the Main Menu

    • Note: For players that have already completed Chapter 2 before patch v0.9.2 the Run History will display "None" until players complete any run.

  • Finishing runs from the "Randomizer" or "Aedma's Trials" will now bring you to the "Run History" viewer.

Depot 3127001
