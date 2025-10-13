Early Access Patch #26 (v0.9.2) features Run History! When a run is completed, key details such as build/equipment/abilities, clear time, and seed/settings ID are saved and stored in the "Run History" menu (accessible on the Main Menu after completing Chapter 2).
Change Log:
Run History added to the Main Menu
Note: For players that have already completed Chapter 2 before patch v0.9.2 the Run History will display "None" until players complete any run.
Finishing runs from the "Randomizer" or "Aedma's Trials" will now bring you to the "Run History" viewer.
