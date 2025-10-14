New Content, Features & Improvements

Eterspire's long-awaited fifth class has finally arrived! The Archer is a ranged attacker equipped with light armor and a unique set of precision-based skills.

Eterspire's endgame expands again with two new Dark Remnants and a new Trial! These boss encounters feature new dodgeable AoE attack patterns and, as always, powerful new gear sets; plus a new cosmetic reward for those strong enough to conquer them all!

The spooky season has arrived! Visit the Stonehollow Fairgrounds and meet the Adventurers' Guild members in their Halloween costumes. Talk to Arami to unlock brand-new Halloween-themed cosmetics! Infinite players also get access to a few more surprises, including extra cosmetics and costumes from previous years.

Eterspire Store

Introducing the Eternal Conquest box: new cosmetic equipment to forge your destiny in steel and triumph!

Free to Play Improvements

We've implemented several updates to improve the Free-to-Play experience. We hope these changes give free players a better first impression of the game and encourage them to stick around. These updates are experimental, and we may tweak them in the future; but overall, we want Eterspire Infinite to feel like an upgrade you choose because you're really enjoying the game, not something you need in order to play.

Bugfixes

Fixed new hairstyles that were too large for player characters' heads.

This new update fixes a Unity vulnerability, so we really encourage all players to update their clients.

Hunts no longer require the completion of other-level hunts in order to be accepted.

Fixed a bug that caused some chests to disappear when viewed from certain angles.

Fixed a bug that caused some sound effects to play even when in-game sound was disabled.

Fixed a bug that caused the quest tracker to list all enemies as level 1.

Fixed several UI typos.

Fixed a bug that could cause an inconsistent state if a player left the game during a party Trial.

The Fake Unlucky Mask is no longer tradeable. If you lost it and were unable to progress the quest, Detective Detective Jones will now give you a new one.

Other News

207 accounts have been banned for using modded clients, which is against the Eterspire Rules. Burn!

Community