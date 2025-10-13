 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20374649 Edited 13 October 2025 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Wolves stop hunting after reaching the first waypoint

  • Hunters and Wolves loop through states when waiting at hunting waypoints

Changed files in this update

Depot 3815421
