- Fix player shifting by 1 pixel as moving platform changes direction
- Improve spike hit detection, now its consistent on moving platforms vs solid terrain
- Player can now walk through a upwards facing spike without getting hurt, spike only hits if player moves onto the pointy end
Update Oct 13 3pm
Update notes via Steam Community
