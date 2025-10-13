 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20374605 Edited 13 October 2025 – 19:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fix player shifting by 1 pixel as moving platform changes direction
- Improve spike hit detection, now its consistent on moving platforms vs solid terrain
- Player can now walk through a upwards facing spike without getting hurt, spike only hits if player moves onto the pointy end

Changed files in this update

