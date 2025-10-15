A few bugs won't stop us from keeping the streets clean!
The latest patch will mean that The Precinct is now updated to Build 1.9.20284
Quality of life improvements:
- Added Sergeant rank chevrons to Kelly's left sleeve on the in-game model and both character sprites
- Improved behaviour for the AI-controlled tow trucks
- Police cars can be requested for towing
- Adjusted reverse deadzone
- Added some missing SFX for dropping cars from the crane
- Improvements to crane pickup and dropping sound, to give them more impact
- Red-blue lightbar combinations will always have red on the driver's side
- Updated localisation based on community feedback
- Reduced volume on Astro, Buzzard, Quinzo and Kamara engines
- The ambulance light is now red instead of blue
- AI-controlled tow trucks now turn their siren lights on while towing vehicles
- Carjackers will not attempt to steal cars in tow
- Illegally parked vehicles won’t respawn immediately if a car is towed
- The AI-controlled tow truck will no longer attempt to tow a car if the player decides to tow it himself
- Moved one of the cars that was inaccessible for towing
Bug fixes
- Fixed Erratic Driving crime not appearing on the map
- Fixed the NPC awareness when using the helicopter
- Fixed carjackers getting stuck in a repeating animation when trying to break a window using a knife
- Fixed Kelly incorrectly trying to put suspects in the boot of Station Wagons
- Fixed the siren volume going lower unintentionally
- Fix for some objective items not respawning correctly
- Fixed civilian cars crashing into crushed cubes
- Fixed a potential issue of characters disappearing when spamming tow/untow next to a ladder
- Fixed NPCs sometimes sliding when using tow action
- Fixed the issue where the escorting police officer was not holding the suspect when cuffed
- Fixed blurry textures in the junk yard
- Fixed the tow truck crashing into other vehicles when called in
- Fixed car alarms sometimes not turning off after breaking in
- Further improvements to stability
- Fixed physics issue when towing multiple cars from the garage
- Fix issues with the requested tow truck not navigating correctly through alleyways
- Fix for getting experience for the actions of other police officers
- Fix for Kelly sometimes not being interactable in missions that require talking to him
