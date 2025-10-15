A few bugs won't stop us from keeping the streets clean!

Added Sergeant rank chevrons to Kelly's left sleeve on the in-game model and both character sprites



Improved behaviour for the AI-controlled tow trucks



Police cars can be requested for towing



Adjusted reverse deadzone



Added some missing SFX for dropping cars from the crane



Improvements to crane pickup and dropping sound, to give them more impact



Red-blue lightbar combinations will always have red on the driver's side



Updated localisation based on community feedback



Reduced volume on Astro, Buzzard, Quinzo and Kamara engines



The ambulance light is now red instead of blue



AI-controlled tow trucks now turn their siren lights on while towing vehicles



Carjackers will not attempt to steal cars in tow



Illegally parked vehicles won’t respawn immediately if a car is towed



The AI-controlled tow truck will no longer attempt to tow a car if the player decides to tow it himself



Moved one of the cars that was inaccessible for towing



Fixed Erratic Driving crime not appearing on the map



Fixed the NPC awareness when using the helicopter



Fixed carjackers getting stuck in a repeating animation when trying to break a window using a knife



Fixed Kelly incorrectly trying to put suspects in the boot of Station Wagons



Fixed the siren volume going lower unintentionally



Fix for some objective items not respawning correctly



Fixed civilian cars crashing into crushed cubes



Fixed a potential issue of characters disappearing when spamming tow/untow next to a ladder



Fixed NPCs sometimes sliding when using tow action



Fixed the issue where the escorting police officer was not holding the suspect when cuffed



Fixed blurry textures in the junk yard



Fixed the tow truck crashing into other vehicles when called in



Fixed car alarms sometimes not turning off after breaking in



Further improvements to stability



Fixed physics issue when towing multiple cars from the garage



Fix issues with the requested tow truck not navigating correctly through alleyways



Fix for getting experience for the actions of other police officers



Fix for Kelly sometimes not being interactable in missions that require talking to him



The latest patch will mean that The Precinct is now updated to Build 1.9.20284Thank you so much to everyone who has helped us by providing their feedback and bug reports!If you do encounter any other bugs or would like to give feedback on your experience of The Precinct so far, we’d love to hear from you either in our Steam Forum or on Discord.