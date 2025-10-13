New head tracker
Go to Settings -> Performance -> Head tracking mode -> Set to temporal (experimental).
This tracker mode mostly helps reduce jitter and makes tracking more stable.
It will be improved over time and will later be set as the default.
Improved keybind support
Users can now set keybinds for their mouse buttons, controllers, wheels, or any other peripherals.
Just click any keybind button and then press your desired button on your device.
Posture monitoring
Toggle in Settings -> Posture -> Enable posture monitoring
This tracks the current head height and warns user if their height is lower than the threshold (indicating they’re not sitting straight).
Customize the threshold (how low below the center is acceptable) and delay (how long is acceptable).
Camera updates (Linux)
Added exposure control for Linux users (Windows support coming soon). This can help increase FPS or fixing lighting issues.
Added buffer size customization to Linux. This can help increase FPS or lower latency.
Bug fixes
Fixed issues with keybinds not working.
Fixed "preset changed" check bug when modifying a community preset.
Added an environment sanitization step to Linux Wine protocols.
Changed files in this update