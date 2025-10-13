 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20374544 Edited 13 October 2025 – 19:39:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New head tracker

  • Go to Settings -> Performance -> Head tracking mode -> Set to temporal (experimental).

  • This tracker mode mostly helps reduce jitter and makes tracking more stable.

  • It will be improved over time and will later be set as the default.

Improved keybind support

  • Users can now set keybinds for their mouse buttons, controllers, wheels, or any other peripherals.

  • Just click any keybind button and then press your desired button on your device.

Posture monitoring

  • Toggle in Settings -> Posture -> Enable posture monitoring

  • This tracks the current head height and warns user if their height is lower than the threshold (indicating they’re not sitting straight).

  • Customize the threshold (how low below the center is acceptable) and delay (how long is acceptable).

Camera updates (Linux)

  • Added exposure control for Linux users (Windows support coming soon). This can help increase FPS or fixing lighting issues.

  • Added buffer size customization to Linux. This can help increase FPS or lower latency.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed issues with keybinds not working.

  • Fixed "preset changed" check bug when modifying a community preset.

  • Added an environment sanitization step to Linux Wine protocols.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3326891
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3326892
  • Loading history…
