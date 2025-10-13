New Update. Remember to restart Steam so you can get the update.
QoL
The same input that opens the mutation menu now also closes it, which means that you can bind any input to open/close that menu.,
Bio-Sender will prompt you when your inventory is full before sending your collected Proto-genes and Genetic Designs. You can still close the prompt and proceed, but this alert will put some extra guardrails.,
Tooltips of all drops have been simplified.,
Protogenes Tooltip now shows the integrity instantly, with a progress bar, and quality colour-coded, making it easier to cherry-pick your collection.,
Made Leaderboard entries more visible,
Made leaderboard's own name highlighted.,
Bio-Sender cinematic will stop input actions to avoid missclicks and other potential bugs.,
New Ability
Kardia is now available as a Tactical ability.,
Kardia's new logic implemented, including new editable stats.,
New Kardia FX/SFX to be synced with the current ability.,
Other abilities
Beluga cannon fixed on multiplayer (client).,
Beluga cannon damage reduced 20%,
Beluga cannon build-up rate reduced 25%,
Beluga cannon camera distance increased.,
Bone nest FOV effect reduced.,
Proto-genes and Designs
Fixed a bug where the integrity of the Assembler was given the Integrity of the choosen original Proto-gene. Now it will always produce a random integrity from the 3 candidates.,
Quality of designs in shops reduced chance of high-quality items. While this will make harder to find quality 5 items, it will also improve the chances of getting them earlier due to cheaper prices.,
Chances of Quality drop on Brontes are slightly reduced.
Changed files in this update