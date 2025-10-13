 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20374521 Edited 13 October 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Update. Remember to restart Steam so you can get the update.

QoL

  • The same input that opens the mutation menu now also closes it, which means that you can bind any input to open/close that menu.,

  • Bio-Sender will prompt you when your inventory is full before sending your collected Proto-genes and Genetic Designs. You can still close the prompt and proceed, but this alert will put some extra guardrails.,

  • Tooltips of all drops have been simplified.,

  • Protogenes Tooltip now shows the integrity instantly, with a progress bar, and quality colour-coded, making it easier to cherry-pick your collection.,

  • Made Leaderboard entries more visible,

  • Made leaderboard's own name highlighted.,

  • Bio-Sender cinematic will stop input actions to avoid missclicks and other potential bugs.,

New Ability

  • Kardia is now available as a Tactical ability.,

  • Kardia's new logic implemented, including new editable stats.,

  • New Kardia FX/SFX to be synced with the current ability.,

Other abilities

  • Beluga cannon fixed on multiplayer (client).,

  • Beluga cannon damage reduced 20%,

  • Beluga cannon build-up rate reduced 25%,

  • Beluga cannon camera distance increased.,

  • Bone nest FOV effect reduced.,

Proto-genes and Designs

  • Fixed a bug where the integrity of the Assembler was given the Integrity of the choosen original Proto-gene. Now it will always produce a random integrity from the 3 candidates.,

  • Quality of designs in shops reduced chance of high-quality items. While this will make harder to find quality 5 items, it will also improve the chances of getting them earlier due to cheaper prices.,

  • Chances of Quality drop on Brontes are slightly reduced.

