New Update. Remember to restart Steam so you can get the update.



QoL

The same input that opens the mutation menu now also closes it, which means that you can bind any input to open/close that menu.,

Bio-Sender will prompt you when your inventory is full before sending your collected Proto-genes and Genetic Designs. You can still close the prompt and proceed, but this alert will put some extra guardrails.,

Tooltips of all drops have been simplified.,

Protogenes Tooltip now shows the integrity instantly, with a progress bar, and quality colour-coded, making it easier to cherry-pick your collection.,

Made Leaderboard entries more visible,

Made leaderboard's own name highlighted.,