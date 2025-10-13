 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20374352 Edited 13 October 2025 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update contains minor optimizations. Added tooltips for the cockchafer and for the radio to make these characters more visible.

Also the radio now appears for the first time in a different location. Well, it's a living thing...

Changed files in this update

