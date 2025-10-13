New Map: Sky Spooktacular

New Content

Added Moonbase tavern



Added new Hatless Gunwitch skin to Sky Spooktacular



Added new EV 1.80 skin, unlocked on Nightmare Tinkerer's Workshop. Players who had the EV 1.85 skin selected will need to swap the costume on their heroes again



Map of the week implementation (double drop from a highlighted map, changing every week)

Changed Sky City Popeller Cat to Spooky Cat. Will persist for around a month after this update



Balance Changes

Added Miner Accessories to Volcanic Eruption



Buffed Robo Chicken's Damage 22% so their dps is on par with Mr Owl and Etherian Ancient



Made Ice Cubes roll the ability 1 stat



Lowered Z height of the following pets so they're more in line with Mr. Crackers event: Ice Cube, Etherian Ancient, Robo Chicken, Mr. Peckers, Mr. Owl



Buffed Cowboy Monkey's Attack Speed by 20%



Fixed Cowboy Monkey's Projectiles not piercing walls



Nerfed the attack speed of Baby Demon Lord by 50%



Gave megachicken back it's projectile attack



Buffed the damage on the Mushroom Launcher by 20%



Reduced number of drops on evs on Pure Strategy on Tinkerer's Workshop



Buffed Magina's Last Glaive - 37% swing speed buff, 48% melee damage buff, 45% ranged damage buff and tightened the spread



Buffed Quietus ranged damage by 400% and gave it projectile speed



Buffed Flying carpet beater ranged damage and tightend spread



Tightened the spread slightly on the Emerald staff, Staff of hearts, Staff of frost, and Crystal Cane.



Shai Hulud - 5% damage buff



Kobold Douser - 40% faster firing rate and 9% damage nerf



Ember Flame - 5% damage buff



Magma Furnace - 6% damage buff



Shambhala Ley Staff (Ruthless Treasure Hunt) - New projectile Spread



Crystal Spear - 48% Ranged Damage Buff



Eternian Spear - New Spread and 63% Ranged Damage Buff



Added enemy, Wall pierce to the Gamblers polearm



Changed Sparus spread and nerfed projectile damage by 5%



Republican Elephant and Democrat Donkey's base damage is now increased by 34% and attack speed is increased by 20%



Tightened the spread on the Hermit's Swallow slightly



Vampire sword - 10% damage buff



Changed dice movement speed from 1.1 to 1.2



Gave Shield of Hearts the same quality roll as other end game shields



Increased Lifestream Hollow Defense units to 110



Removed Ruthless end of map weapon rewards from Survival

Campaign Balance Changes

Made the following maps have 300 mana per chest on Ruthless difficulty: Moraggo Desert Town, War of the Djinn, Mistymire, Portal Defense, Aquanos, Riddle of the Deep, Sky City, Magus Quarters, Warping Core, Greater Turkey Hunt, Halloween Spooktacular!, Halloween Spooktacular 2!, Alchemical Lab, Raining Goblins, Throne Room, Chicken, Summit, Treasure Hunt, Akatiti Jungle, Palantir, Bucanner Bay, Coastal Bazaar, Spooktacular Bay



Made the following maps have 180 mana per chest on Ruthless difficulty: City in the Cliffs and Lover's Paradise



Increased Dread Dungeon mana per chest on Ruthless and Nightmare to 140



Increased mana per chest on Arcane Library and Lifestream Hollow on Ruthless to 200



Increased the build timer by 30 seconds on the following maps on Ruthless difficulty: Servant Quarters, Castle Armory, Hall of Court, The Throne Room, Lover's Paradise



Increased the build timer by 50 seconds on the following maps on Ruthless difficulty: Tavern Defense



Increased the build timer by 60 seconds on the following maps on Ruthless difficulty: The Ramparts, Omenak, Magus Citadel, Infested Ruins, The Striking Tree, Winter Mire



Increased the build timer by 90 seconds on the following maps on Ruthless difficulty: Royal Gardens, Endless Spires, The Summit, Karathiki Jungle



Increased the build timer by 130 seconds on the following maps on Ruthless difficulty: Glitterhelm Caverns



Crystalline Resurgence 1 - Spider Queen Core Resistance 60% -> 40%



Crystalline Resurgence 2 - Genie King Damage Resistance Modifier 75% -> 50% (all difficulties)



Crystalline Resurgence 3 - Ruthless Dragon Damage Resistance 25% -> 17% and Kraken Ruthless Damage Resistance 25% -> 17% and Tentacle Health on 4p x1.8 -> x1.6



Spooktacular Bay - Snowman and Barbarian Ruthless resistance 25% -> 15%



Winter Wonderland - Reduced resistance all bosses from 25% to 10%



Infested - Reduced Wasp Queen resistance from 49% to 25%. Reduced baby wasp health by half



Frostdale Wonderland - Reduced resistance all bosses besides nutcracker from 0.75 to 0.9. Nutcracker 25% -> 15%



Striking Tree - Jade Monk Ruthless Resistance from 25% to 10%. Damage multiplier from 1.05 to 1.1



Emerald City - Desert Cupid Ruthless resistance 25% -> 15%



Reduced Ruthless Damage Resistance on Akatiti boss by 50%



Reduced resistances on Tropics of Etheria Bosses on Ruthless from 25% to 10%



Reduced resistances on Crystal Cave Bosses on Ruthless from 25% to 10%

Workshop Assault Changes

Increase damage dealt gauntlet on 1 player by 10%



Decrease damage taken gauntlet on 1 player by 5%



Make EV boss do 10% increased beam damage for boss gauntlet



Decrease damage dealt on gauntlet 3p by 5%



EVs now beam dealing heavy damage to players on Wave 17 (damage to towers is reduced by 97%)



EVs now place a reflect beam in front of them before beaming on Wave 17



Made the build reflect beam ability not usable on Workshop Assault instead of destroying built reflects



Added music to the map



Red now also give 5% increased damage



Yellow fans disable is now stackable on 1 player



Fixed bug where yellow was not turning on fire again



Made Flying Mech take 30% increased damage second phase, and 10% first phase on 1 player



Decrease damage dealt by 5% on 2 to 4 player gauntlet

Warden Changes

Warden Cloud Tower damage nerfed by 10%



Warden Cloud Tower damage per bounce from 1.0 0.9 0.8 0.65 0.55 0.45 to 1.0 0.8 0.7 0.6 0.5 0.4 (8% nerf)



Wisp Den damage nerf by 15%



Shroom Pit AoE damage nerf by 8%



Warden Wrath Damage Nerf by 10%



Reduced Warden Defese Damage giving an extra 10% damage nerf on all towers

Miscellaneous Changes

Tower SFX sound setting on UDkCDTSettings (might not work on all towers, please let me know and I'll look at outliars)



Removed Crystalline Resurgence 2 Crystalline Heroes from wave 23 onwards



Change music to Sky city / lab on Tinkerer's Workshop



Added random rewards to King's Game



Added Costume Stats to Hero Creator UI

Bugfixes

Added blocking volume under boss arena so EV can't accidently fly under on Tinkerer's Workshop



Fixed bug where Mushroom Launcher could spawn with 2 Projectiles



Fixed jester presents not having the proper icon on core information



Fixed new jester present not using the yellow present icon



Fixed EV skin 1.85 model having broken arms



Fixed Obsidian Gladius, Light/Dark Knight, Couteau, Sword of Embers, and Anubis's Sand Blade projectiles not going as fast as intended.



Fixed Ruthless Giraffe not being given on Dread Dungeon Survival



Rotated problematic ogre spawner on Tropics of Etheria



Fixed presidential battle royale not giving rewards on ruthless difficulty

Good evening, Defenders! Today, Etheria gets a bit mor spooky. Patch 10.4.0 introduces themission, with, and lots of balance and content changes!New Halloween themed map, with a unique weapon for each class, and new pets on waves 25, 30 and map completion on survival.Eye of Firestorm, Magic Scroll and Eye of HasteMap of the week will show in blue on the map selection UITo go along with the removal of end of map rewards from survival on Ruthless, we did a balance pass on a lot of the more problematic campaign maps.Warden was overperforming by quite a bit when compared to other heroes. We hate to have released it and just given it straight nerf after nerf, but because of the quick beta test period for the hero, we didn't manage to catch all the nuances of their towers. For new heroes we intend to have a longer period of testing to release them on a more finalized state.For Etheria!