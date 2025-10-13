 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20374310 Edited 13 October 2025 – 19:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey all,

This update doesn't add anything new, but is solely to avoid any security problems in the future.

Unity Engine (the engine we use to develop DashFire) put out a warning to all developers saying that the current versions of Unity had a major security flaw and games shipped using the effected versions must be updated to stay secure.

If you want more information about this security issue, you can read into it here: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Team DashFire is still on leave for the foreseeable future, but we all appreciate all those who have played the game and those who are waiting patiently for new content!


Until next time,

Team DashFire

